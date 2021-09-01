Covid-19: Number of daily fatalities falls to 79

Bangladesh registered 79 Covid-19 deaths with 3,062 fresh cases in the last 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday, showing a steady decline in daily Covid-19 fatalities over the last few days.

The positivity rate also fell to 10.11 % which was 11.95% a day earlier.

The country reported 86 deaths and 3,724 new cases in the previous day.

In the past 24 hours, 5,999 also recovered, said the regular bulletin of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Along with the latest figures, the country registered 26,274 deaths while number of infections reached to 15,03,680 so far.

Among the fatalities reported on Wednesday, 28 died in Dhaka division, 23 in Chattogram, 4 in Khulna, 8 each in Rajshahi, Sylhet, two in Rangpur, and three each in Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.

Covid-19 claimed lives of 17,030 men and 9,244 women so far while among them 43 males and 36 females died in the past 24 hours.

Covid-19 deaths and infection showed a downtrend as the vaccine drive is underway across the country.

Vaccine supply

Ten lakh doses of Pfizer Biontech Covid-19 vaccine will arrive in the country from the United States (US) today. The consignment is expected to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5 pm, said a press release from the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

Besides, another consignment of over 55 lakh doses of Sinopharm vaccine arrived in Dhaka from China early Tuesday.

A Bangladesh Biman flight carrying the vaccines landed at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2.10am.

So far, Bangladesh received 1,90,53650 doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China.