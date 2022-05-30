Covid-19 is not transmitted through water purified by WASA: Study

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 04:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Coronavirus is not transmitted through the supply water purified by Dhaka WASA, according to a study.

The findings of the survey, done by joint collaboration of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr'b), were disclosed during a press briefing on Monday (30 May).

The study showed that though the virus was found in unpurified sewage water, it was not detected in the supply water purified through the Pagla Sewage Treatment Plant (PSTP) of Dhaka WASA.

During the beginning of the pandemic in 2020-2021, there was much confusion about whether Covid-19 spreads through supply water.

Though DWASA has the advance technology to test the water quality, it lacked the resources to conduct tests for Covid-19.

Therefore, the organisation has collaborated with icddr'b to conduct a six month-long research titled "Survey of sewage and other contaminated surface water and treated water sources for the presence of SARS-Cov-2 in and around Dhaka city".

The research was conducted by collecting samples from the PSTP in Narinda, Bashabo Sewage Pumping Station, and various open water bodies like ponds, rivers and surface water in the city.

It was found that there is no presence of the Covid-19 virus in the water purified by DWASA and the open water bodies.

