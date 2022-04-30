Covid-19: No death, 17 cases in 24hrs

The country reported zero death and 17 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate was recorded at .58% testing 2,938 samples across the country.

As of Saturday, 29127 people have died of the virus and 1952,691 tested positive in Bangladesh.

Also, 258 Covid patients were cured during the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.07%.

The country's first Covid case was recorded on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.