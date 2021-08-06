Covid-19: MMCH counts highest 30 deaths at Covid-19 unit

Thirty more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

Sixteen of the deceased were coronavirus positive while fourteen others had Covid symptoms.

Mohiuddin Khan Moon, focal person of the corona unit of the hospital confirmed the matter on Friday morning.

Among the deceased, five hailed from Mymensingh, six from Netrokona, two each from Jamalpur and Tangail and one from Gazipur.

Dr. Mohiuddin Khan Moon said, "There are currently 525 patients admitted in the corona Unit as against 230 seats. Of these, 23 patients are in the ICU. 51 have been newly admitted and 87 have recovered from Covid-19."

Meanwhile in Mymensingh district, a total of 1,711 samples were tested and 402 were positive. The detection rate is 23.49 percent, according to the Civil Surgeon's Office.