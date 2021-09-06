Covid-19 mass vaccination: Inoculation of 2nd doses begins tomorrow

The inoculation of second dose of Covid-19 vaccine will begin in city corporation areas from Tuesday, said Prime Minister's Chief Secretary Dr Ahmed Kaikaus today.

Those who got the first dose on 7 and 8 August will be able to get the second dose at the same center on 7 September (Tuesday).

Besides, those who received the first dose on 11, 12 August will get the second dose on 9 September (Thursday).

In areas not in city corporations, people can get 2nd dose on September 7 (Tuesday) if they received the first dose on 7 August from the same center.

Earlier on 23 August, the government halted mass vaccination drives due to shortage of vaccines.

Around 1.66 crore citizens are on the second shot waiting list, while 1.5 crore people after online registration are yet to get the first shot.