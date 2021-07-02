Covid-19: Khulna worst-hit over last week

As the Covid-19 situation took a deadly turn over the last week, the Khulna division was its worst victim in the country.

Khulna division has been maintaining the country's highest number of deaths from Covid-19 for the last week.

Being a bordering area, Khulna has been bearing the brunt of the surge in infections, which may have been prompted by the highly-contagious Indian Delta variant.

It witnessed 46 deaths on Thursday, the highest it has ever seen since the virus hit the country last year.

In the last seven days, Khulna reported 232 casualties, Dhaka 172, Chattogram 138, and Rajshahi 125.

Meanwhile, the pressure of patients in Khulna hospitals has increased significantly due to the surge in infections. As a result, there has been an extreme crisis of beds and oxygen support in healthcare facilities.

Bangladesh today reported 132 deaths, 35 of whom were recorded in Khulna, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).