Covid-19: Khulna division logs 46 more deaths again, infection crosses 60,000-mark

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 05:21 pm

Earlier on 1 July, the highest single-day death toll recorded in the division was also 46

Forty-six more people have died in Khulna division from Covid-19 in a span of the last 24 hours.

Besides over sixty thousand people have tested positive for coronavirus infection by far including 1,304 newly infected people.

Director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Rashida Sultana made the disclosure during a brief on the overall Covid-19 situation in the country.

According to the sources in Khulna divisional health director's office, fifteen each among the deceased hailed from Khulna and Kushtia districts, seven from Jashore, two each from Jhenaidah, Magura and Chuadanga and one each from Bagerhat, Satkhira, Meherpur.

Earlier on 1 July, the highest single-day death toll recorded in the division was also 46.

Since the first Covid-19 case reported on 19 March last year, a total of 60,564 people have been infected by the notorious virus while 1,214 have died to date.

Reportedly, some 40,218 people have recovered.

