Health minister urges caution as Covid-19 infections on the rise

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 02:46 pm

File photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaking at Kurmitola General Hospital. Photo: Collected
File photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque speaking at Kurmitola General Hospital. Photo: Collected

Urging the people to be cautions Health Minister Zahid Maleque today said that Covid-19 infections have been increasing in the country again.

"Covid-19 infection has increased a little in the country. Be careful. Masks should be worn, and social distancing should be maintained", said the health minister during a meeting regarding the automation of the private medical and dental admission process on Monday (13 June).

Noting that Covid-19 has not yet been eliminated, he said, "Coronavirus is still there. We are in a normal state, everyone needs to make an effort so that we do not go into abnormality again."

The ministers and MPs are being infected by Covid-19 again, the minister said, adding, "Prominent personalities are being infected and the number of patients in the hospital is increasing. So I am requesting everyone to wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain social distancing".

Those who are not vaccinated already, the health minister requested them to be vaccinated.

The country saw a sharp rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the 24 hours till 8am Sunday, the infections crossing 100 during the period for the first time in 67 days.

Apart from the 109 fresh infections, the positivity rate surged 2.06% during the same period after 5,280 samples were tested across the country, which was the highest in the last 84 days.

The country saw no death from the virus in more than two weeks. 

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,54,115 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh.

