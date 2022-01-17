Covid-19 infection tripled in Ctg in just 2 days

Coronavirus infection in Chattogram has shot up to become triple in the numbers in just two days on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, some 742 people tested positive for the virus which was 239 on Saturday.

The port city, meanwhile, has recorded three more deaths from Covid-19.

The infection rate based on collected samples was 25.73%, according to a report sent by the Chattogram Civil Surgeon's Office on Monday morning.

A total of 2,883 samples were tested in 14 designated public and private labs in the city. Among the infected, 597 people are from the metropolitan city and 145 from different upazilas of the district.

Two days earlier, a total of 239 cases were detected after testing 1,944 samples, putting the positivity rate at 12.29%.

The first Covid-19 patient was identified on 3 April 2020 in Chattogram and the first Covid-19 patient died on 9 April.

Last year on 2-3 December, the Covid positivity rate in the port city dropped to zero.

As per the latest data, the total death toll in the district stands at 1,338 and the number of Covid positive test results stands at 1,05,719.