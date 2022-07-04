Covid-19 infection almost doubled in Ctg in just 24hrs 

Coronavirus infection in Chattogram has shot up to become double in the numbers in just 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, some 93 people tested positive for the deadly virus.

The port city, meanwhile, has recorded three more deaths from coronavirus in the past four days, according to a report sent by the Chattogram Civil Surgeon's Office on Sunday.

A total of 608 samples were tested in 14 designated public and private labs in the city. The infection rate based on collected samples was 15.29%,

Among the infected, 82 people are from the metropolitan city and the others from different upazilas of the district.

A day earlier, a total of 50 cases were detected after testing 297 samples.

The first Covid-19 patient was identified on 3 April 2020 in Chattogram and the first Covid-19 patient died on 9 April.

As per the latest data, the total death toll in the district stands at 1,365 and the number of Covid positive test results stands at 127,444.