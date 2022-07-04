Covid-19 infection almost doubled in Ctg in just 24hrs 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 01:43 pm

Related News

Covid-19 infection almost doubled in Ctg in just 24hrs 

TBS Report 
04 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 01:43 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Coronavirus infection in Chattogram has shot up to become double in the numbers in just 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, some 93 people tested positive for the deadly virus.

The port city, meanwhile, has recorded three more deaths from coronavirus in the past four days, according to a report sent by the Chattogram Civil Surgeon's Office on Sunday.

A total of 608 samples were tested in 14 designated public and private labs in the city. The infection rate based on collected samples was 15.29%, 

Among the infected, 82 people are from the metropolitan city and the others from different upazilas of the district.

A day earlier, a total of 50 cases were detected after testing 297 samples.

The first Covid-19 patient was identified on 3 April 2020 in Chattogram and the first Covid-19 patient died on 9 April.

As per the latest data, the total death toll in the district stands at 1,365 and the number of Covid positive test results stands at 127,444.

Top News

Bangladesh / Chattogram / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

2h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

‘The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative’

5h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Covid deaths, cases again on the rise

2h | Videos
Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

15h | Videos
Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

Tattoo industry growing in Bangladesh

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation