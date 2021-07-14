Covid-19: Govt sets guidelines for cattle markets

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 06:38 pm

Related News

Covid-19: Govt sets guidelines for cattle markets

The notice urged all concerned to promote and encourage buyers to buy sacrificial animals from the 241 digitals cattle markets (digital haats) set up throughout the nation through the government-owned online platform www.digitalhaat.net

TBS Report
14 July, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2021, 06:38 pm
Representational image. Photo/Collected
Representational image. Photo/Collected

The government has provided a set of guidelines to help curb virus transmission among buyers and sellers in cattle markets ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Press Information Department (PID) issued an official notice on Tuesday regarding these guidelines.

According to the notice, the makeshift animal markets are to be set up following proper Covid-19 health and safety rules as well as other government directives issued in regards to animal market management.

Lessees of these markets must provide separate entry and exit points to the market aiding in the one-way movement of buyers throughout the venue.  

Market management must restrict or regulate the entrance of the elderly and children inside the venue as they are more vulnerable to contagious diseases like Covid-19, the notice said.

The market management must ensure that people present inside the venue maintain proper Covid-19 health and safety guidelines. Provisions of digital thermometers to check the body temperatures of incoming buyers, disinfectants and proper handwashing equipment must be present at the entrance of each market.

The notice also mentioned that these makeshift markets cannot be set up in places that create traffic congestion. If found, mobile courts will take necessary legal actions against those responsible.

The market management must ensure that buyers enter and exit the venue maintaining queues and maintaining proper social distance.

The notice also urged all concerned to promote and encourage buyers to buy sacrificial animals from the 241 digitals cattle markets (digital haats) set up throughout the nation through the government-owned online platform www.digitalhaat.net. This in turn will make buying and taking delivery of the sacrificial animals easy and also make the process contact-free.

Lastly, the notice said that sacrificial activities must be conducted in government pre-determined spaces and the authorities concerned must conduct proper waste management activities in these spaces within 24 hours of the activities.

Earlier on Monday, the two city corporations of Dhaka decided to open at least 19 temporary sacrificial animal markets across the capital to help citizens buy the sacrificial animals of their choice ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

The markets are set to open for five days from 17 to 21 July. However, some markets are already seeing buyers and sellers coming in.

According to city corporation officials, 10 temporary cattle markets are set to open in different areas of the Dhaka South City Corporations (DSCC), and nine in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

Bangladesh / Top News

Sacrificial Animal Market / cattle market / DNCC / PID / guidelines / Coronavirus / Covid-19 infection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

TBS Wellbeing Ep-4: What to do in case of heartburns?

2h | Videos
From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

From Dhaka to San Francisco: Tech Academy’s video game-modelled classrooms go global

3h | Videos
TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

1d | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

2
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

5
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident