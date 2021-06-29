Covid-19: Govt imposes strict restriction on movements from 1 July 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 10:56 pm

Press Information Department (PID) issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday

The government has imposed strict restriction on movements for seven days, starting from 1 July aiming contain the spread of Covid-19 infections across the country.

Press Information Department (PID) issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday stating that the restriction will begin from 6 am on 1 July.

During this seven days, none except officials involved with emergency services, will be allowed to move out from their homes without any emergency cause.

Details on the restriction will be disclosed by the cabinet division on Wednesday.

The government has also asked everyone to follow health protocols including wearing masks.

The country will be put under a complete lockdown for seven days from 1 July to stem the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The restrictions came when the country is grappling with a fresh wave of coronavirus. On Tuesday, it witnessed over 100 deaths from Covid-19 for the third consecutive day.

Apart from the vaccination scheme, the government has adopted lockdown measures in an effort to pull the rein of the contagious virus.

 
 

