Covid-19: Four districts witness 51 deaths in last 24-hr

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 02:42 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Some 51 deaths were recorded at Covid-19 units of different hospitals in four districts in the last 24 hours.

Among them, Rajshahi has recorded 22 deaths while 5 in Chattogram, 10 in Khulna and 14 in Satkhira.

These people have died between Wednesday 6am and Thursday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit of the hospitals.

In RMCH, five of the deceased were coronavirus positive and sixteen others died with Covid symptoms. One however tested negative for the virus.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "Fourteen of them hailed from Rajshahi, five from Naogaon, and one each from Chapainawabganj, Natore and Jhenaidah."

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 462 against 405 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 66 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 39.90% in Rajshahi, 37.93% in Chapainawabganj and 63.56% in Naogaon.

Meanwhile, four out of fourteen deceased in Satkhira Medical College Hospital were coronavirus positive while the rest of them died with symptoms of Covid-19.

Reportedly, the hospital was faced with an oxygen crisis from 4-8pm on Wednesday when nine Covid patients succumbed to death.

Dr Manas Kumar Mandal, head of Satkhira Medical College (Covid-19 unit), told The Business Standard, "The crisis occurred as the oxygen supply vehicle from Jashore was late to deliver. At that time, three people died in the hospital's ICU."

"Since the use of oxygen is low in the ward where mostly oxygen cylinders are used, it cannot be concluded that the patients who died in the ward suffered from the lack of oxygen."

In Khulna, ten patients from three different hospitals - Khulna Dedicated Corona Hospital, Khulna General Hospital and Gazi Medical College Hospital - died from Covid-19 complications in the corresponding period.

On the other hand, the port city has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases, as well as five deaths in the last 24 hours.

After testing 20,162 samples at 12 laboratories, 552 people tested positive. The second highest daily infection - 518 people - was recorded on 2 April.

"The infection rate has climbed to a little over 25% which was 29.78% last year on 29 June," Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, adding that the overall situation is disquieting"

So far, the total number of coronavirus infected in Chittagong rose to 59,316, while the death toll in the district stands at 706.

