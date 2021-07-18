Covid-19: First ever 100 plus female deaths in a day

Bangladesh today reported 225 nationwide deaths from Covid-19, of whom 102 were women.

This is for the first time that the single day deaths of women crossed the 100-mark in the country.

As of today, 12,414 men have died of the virus while the figures are 5,480 for women.

The overall death rate among women is 30.62% while the rate is 69.38% among men.

So far 17,894 people have died of Covid-19 and 11,03,989 were infected with the virus in the country.