Covid-19: Female deaths double that of males for the first time in Bangladesh

For the first time in the country, the number of deaths of female Covid-19 patients has doubled that of male deaths.

Of 56 deaths from the virus reported in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday in Bangladesh, which is the lowest since 18 June, 37 were female and 19 were male.

From the beginning of the infection in the country, the death rate of women was lower than that of men, but female deaths have been on the rise since August, following the spread of the Delta variant said to be originated from India.

On 12 August, the number of female deaths exceeded that of men for the first time in the country. According to the Directorate General of Health Services, 108 women died of Covid-19 that day. Then for seven consecutive days, the number of deaths of women was higher.

Professor Nazrul Islam, a noted virologist and member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 told The Business Standard, "Delta variants have led to an increase in female deaths this year. In addition, the rate of receiving treatment among women in our country is lower due to socio-economic reasons. They also lag in vaccination. It is necessary to analyse whether comorbidity is higher in women or death is increasing due to other reasons."

All people over the age of 50 should be vaccinated to reduce deaths by Covid-19. In addition, wearing a mask should be made compulsory. There is no way to discard wearing a mask and following health hygiene despite the decline in infection, he added.

In the last 24 hours, till 8am on Tuesday, 2,639 more people have tested positive for the virus after testing 27,233 samples across the country. With 9.69% of samples turning out to be positive during the 24 hours, the positivity rate has remained below 10% for the fourth day in a row.

With the latest additions, a total of 26,684 people died of the virus and 15,19,805 people were infected with Covid-19 since the outbreak in the country.

Of the total deceased, 17,239 were males and 9,445 were females, which is 64.6% and 35.4% respectively. The male: female death ratio was 66.92%: 33.08% one month ago.

