Covid-19: Fatikchhari upazila locked down

Following the rapid rise in Covid-19 infections, the local administration has imposed an eight day lockdown in Fatikchhari upazila of Chattogram district to contain transmission of the coronavirus.

The lockdown declaration came following the infection of 62 people in the upazila in the last three days.

Confirming the news, Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said more patients are suddenly being infected with Covid-19 in the upazila. Consequently, a lockdown for eight days has been declared in the upazila, starting from 23 June to 30 June.

Covid-19 cases are increasing with residents of adjacent upazilas commuting to the city regularly for various reasons. A good number of people from North Bengal have also come to the city for work, he noted.

"We are observing the corona situation and working on increasing public awareness in this regard," the official added.

Fatikchhari Upazila Health Complex Doctor, Imrul Kawsar, said 62 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last three days and the 20-bed upazila health complex has covid-19 patients in almost all its beds.

On Tuesday, a total of 226 people diagnosed positive for Covid-19 from 990 samples tested. Of them, 74 tested positive from six upazilas of Chattogram North.