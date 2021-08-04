Covid-19: DGHS reports 241 deaths, 13,817 new cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 August, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 06:28 pm

Related News

Covid-19: DGHS reports 241 deaths, 13,817 new cases

The health department reported over 200 single-day deaths for 11th day in a row

TBS Report 
04 August, 2021, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 06:28 pm

Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

As the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to take a toll on the country, 241 more people died of the virus in the past 24 hours until Wednesday 8am.

This is the 11th day in a row that the country reported over 200 single-day deaths.

Bangladesh also reported 13,817 new infections within the same period. 

The positivity rate declined further dropping at 27.91%, down from 28.54% a day ago as the health officials tested 49,514 samples in 705 labs across the country.

With the latest figures, the death toll stands at 21,638 and the case tally increased to 13,09,910.

Dhaka saw 93 deaths in the last 24 hours followed by Chattogram division that has been witnessing a rise in deaths over the week as 68 more deaths were reported there.

Meanwhile, 36 people died in Khulna, 15 in Rangpur, 12 in Rajshahi, seven in Mymensingh and five each in Barishal and Sylhet divisions. 

So far, 11,41,157 people have recovered from the disease. 

Bangladesh is set to revive its mass vaccination mission with a special drive to inoculate one crore people in six days. 

The programme will start on 7 August and continue till 12 August.

The drive will be followed by the vaccination of one crore people every month until the end of the year as the health authorities are more confident of getting the required supplies of vaccines from multiple sources.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

4h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

4h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August