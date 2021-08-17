Covid-19 deaths rise to 198 in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 06:11 pm

After a fall over the last four days, the country witnessed a sharp rise in daily Covid deaths as 198 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8am. 

As the death curve started lowering over the last four days, the health officials reported 174 deaths in the previous day. 

With the increase in daily fatalities, a surge was also witnessed in the number of daily cases, with 7,535 people testing positive for the virus during the 24 hours period, which had been under 7,000 for the last three days. 

However, the positivity rate dropped below 20% for the first time in 58 days as a 16.38% positivity rate was reported on 20 June. 

The health authorities reported a 19.18% positivity rate and 1.71% death rate in the preceding 24 hours.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 24,547 and the case tally climbed to 14,33,396 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, Dhaka division saw the highest 72 deaths followed by 52 in Chattogram, 26 in Khulna, 18 in Sylhet, nine in Rajshahi, eight in Mymensingh, seven in Barishal, and six died in Rangpur division.

Also, 12,950 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 91.73% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,149 of the total deceased across the country were men and 8,318 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

