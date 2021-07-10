Covid-19 deaths keep rising in Dhaka

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 08:25 pm

Related News

Covid-19 deaths keep rising in Dhaka

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 08:25 pm

Despite the government's all out effort to keep the capital protected from the Covid-19 virus coming from the Delta-dominating bordering areas, Dhaka is apparently reemerging as the hotspot for the deadly virus transmission and fatalities.

On 22 June, the authorities imposed a lockdown on seven districts around Dhaka in a bid to break the Covid-19 transmission chain, cutting off the capital from the rest of the country. Later in the face of an alarming surge in infections, a nationwide strict lockdown was announced from 1 July which is still in place.

Meanwhile, the country today saw a decline in both the numbers of Covid-19 deaths and infections, which may be a result of the government's restrictive measures.

Although the overall death toll had dropped slightly in the previous 24 hours, the number of daily casualties was still high in Dhaka.

Seventy people died of the virus in the capital during the 24 hours period while Khulna, which reported the highest single-day deaths for around two weeks since 27 June, witnessed a decline, reporting 51 fresh deaths. 

Dhaka reported 420 deaths in the first 10 days of July while the number was only 89 during the same corresponding days in June. 

Bangladesh today saw 185 more deaths from Covid-19 and 8,772 new cases. Of the 8,772 infections, half of them were detected in Dhaka as 4,492 new cases were registered here.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

2h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

5h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru