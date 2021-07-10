Covid-19 deaths keep rising in Dhaka

Despite the government's all out effort to keep the capital protected from the Covid-19 virus coming from the Delta-dominating bordering areas, Dhaka is apparently reemerging as the hotspot for the deadly virus transmission and fatalities.

On 22 June, the authorities imposed a lockdown on seven districts around Dhaka in a bid to break the Covid-19 transmission chain, cutting off the capital from the rest of the country. Later in the face of an alarming surge in infections, a nationwide strict lockdown was announced from 1 July which is still in place.

Meanwhile, the country today saw a decline in both the numbers of Covid-19 deaths and infections, which may be a result of the government's restrictive measures.

Although the overall death toll had dropped slightly in the previous 24 hours, the number of daily casualties was still high in Dhaka.

Seventy people died of the virus in the capital during the 24 hours period while Khulna, which reported the highest single-day deaths for around two weeks since 27 June, witnessed a decline, reporting 51 fresh deaths.

Dhaka reported 420 deaths in the first 10 days of July while the number was only 89 during the same corresponding days in June.

Bangladesh today saw 185 more deaths from Covid-19 and 8,772 new cases. Of the 8,772 infections, half of them were detected in Dhaka as 4,492 new cases were registered here.