Covid-19 deaths jump to 231 in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 07:10 pm

Covid-19 deaths jump to 231 in 24hrs

The number of daily cases also saw a sharp rise as 14,844 more people tested positive in a 24 hours period

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 07:10 pm

Bangladesh witnessed an increase in Covid-19 deaths today as 231 more people died of the virus in the last 24 hours. 

The single-day death toll fell to 218 yesterday as the country has been reporting over 200 deaths per day for the last eight days.

The number of daily cases also saw a sharp rise with 14,844 more people were diagnosed with the virus in the 24 hours period.

After reporting over 10,000 confirmed cases since 25 July, the number dropped to 9,369 a day ago. 

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 29.97%, down from 30.24% a day ago, while the death rate remained unchanged at 1.66%.

With the latest additions, the death toll increased to 20,916 and the case tally climbed to 12,64,328 in the country.

The health authorities boosted testing as 49,529 samples were tested in 691 labs across the country in a span of 24 hours. The number was 30,980 in the previous day.

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 77 deaths followed by 53 in Chattogram, 44 in Khulna, 18 in Rangpur, 13 in Rajshahi, 11 in Mymensingh, nine in Sylhet, and six in Barishal division.

Meanwhile, 15,054 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 86.47%. 

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

