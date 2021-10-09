Covid-19 deaths increase to 20, cases drop to 415 in 24hrs

A day after reporting the seven months lowest of 7 Covid-19 deaths, the number of daily casualties went up today as the health officials reported 20 new deaths from the virus in a span of 24 hours.

The number of daily cases, however, went down to 415 with a declining 2.45% positivity was recorded after testing 16,925 samples across the country.

The death rate remained unchanged at 1.77% since 22 September.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,674 and the case tally climbed to 15,61,878 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, nine died in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, three in Rangpur, 13 in Khulna, two in Mymensingh and one each died in Khulna and Barishal divisions.

Also, 543 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.52% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,745 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,929 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.