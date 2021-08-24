Covid-19 deaths further drop to 114 in a day

Bangladesh reported 114 new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Tuesday 8 am, as the death curve continued going down.

The death toll reported today is the lowest in 54 days.

The country has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of daily deaths for more than two weeks as 117 fresh deaths were reported yesterday.

The number of daily cases also fell to 5,249 during the same period after a steady rise in the last two days when 4,804 and 5,717 cases were reported respectively.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate declined to 15.12%, down from 15.54% in the previous day, as the health officials tested 34,708 samples across the country in a span of 24 hours.

Covid-19 has killed 25,513 people in Bangladesh since the breakout last year and infected 14,72,964 to date, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Although the overall death toll fell, the mortality rate among women went up, with 58 female deaths were reported against 56 male deaths across the country.

Of the deceased reported in the preceding 24 hours, 42 died in Dhaka division, 29 in Chattogram, 13 in Khulna, nine in Sylhet, six each in Rajshahi and Rangpur, five in Barishal and four died in Mymensingh division.

Also, 8,907 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 93.81% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,646 of the total deceased across the country were men and 8,867 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.