Covid-19 deaths fall to 7, lowest in 7 months

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 dropped to 7 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday amid a steady improvement in the country's Covid situation.

Earlier on 11 March, the country witnessed 6 Covid casualties followed by a deterioration in daily fatalities.

Meanwhile, 645 more people tested positive for the virus during the 24 hours.

The positivity rate declined to 2.77% as the health officials tested 23,302 samples across the country in a day.

Bangladesh reported 12 deaths and 863 cases in the previous day.

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 27,654 and the case tally increased to 15,61,463 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, one died in Rangpur division.

Also, 814 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.51% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,733 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,921 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.