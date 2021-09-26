Covid-19 deaths drop to 21 in 24hrs

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 05:47 pm

The number of daily cases was maintained below 1,000 for the second day in a row

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 declined further as the country reported 21 casualties in the last 24 hours till Sunday 8am. 

Also, for the sixth straight day, the country reported the positivity rate below 5%, which is considered a mark indicating the Covid-19 situation is under control if the rate is maintained for two consecutive weeks.

The health officials found 4.41% infections after testing 22,221 samples across the country in the 24 hours span. 

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases was maintained below 1,000 for the second day in a row with 980 more testing positive for the virus. 

Bangladesh reported 25 deaths and 818 cases in the previous day.

The Covid figures reported today, took the country's death toll to 27,414 and the case tally to 15,51,351. 

Among the deaths reported today, 10 died in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, three in Sylhet, two in Rajshahi, one each died in Khulna and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 1,312 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.43% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,605 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,809 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

