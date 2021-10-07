Covid-19 deaths drop to 12, lowest in 7 months

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 06:52 pm

Covid-19 deaths drop to 12, lowest in 7 months

The positivity rate was recorded at 2.97% after testing 22,321 samples across the country in the past 24 hours

The number of daily deaths from Covid-19 declined to 12 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday, which is the lowest in around seven months. 

Bangladesh reported 11 casualties on 17 March followed by a steady spike in daily fatalities.

Besides, 663 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 2.97% after testing 22,321 samples across the country in a span of 24 hours. 

Covid-19 kills 21 deaths and 703 infections on Wednesday. 

With the latest figures, the death toll reached 27,647 and the case tally increased to 15,60,818. 

Among the deaths reported today, five died in Chattogram division, four in Dhaka, two in Khulna, and one died in Rajshahi division. 

Also, 664 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.50% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,730 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,917 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

