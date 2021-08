Bangladesh for the third day in a row reported below 200 single-day deaths from Covid-19 as 187 people died of the virus in the last 24 hours until Sunday 8am.

After reporting the highest 264 deaths on 10 August, the number of single day deaths continued to decline.

Meanwhile, the daily cases confirmed during the 24 hours period further dropped to 6,684, maintaining a steady fall for the last one week.

