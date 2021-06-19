Covid-19 death toll rise in Rajshahi, Satkhira, Faridpur

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 June, 2021, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 01:52 pm

Illustration: Collected
Ten more people have died in the corona unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in last 24 hours while Faridpur's Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College (BSMMC) recorded six more deaths and eight people died at Satkhira Medical College Hospital.

The authorities are facing difficulties to tackle the ever-growing number of patients. According to RMCH authority, the patients are being treated with oxygen from cylinders in the extended beds for Covid-19.

Yesterday, 46 more new patients got admitted in RMCH while 79 got admitted in BSMMC.

Civil Surgeon of Faridpur, Dr Siddiqur Rahman, said, "199 people have died of Covid-19 in Faridpur till now."

Meanwhile, Satkhira has recorded 56 deaths from Covid-19.

Dr Ruhul Haque, former health minister and Member of Parliament said, "More people are getting infected and dying this year from last year as the Indian variant is transmitting very fast."

"More children are also getting infected this year," he added.

