Covid-19: Daily infection rate tops 27% in just 21 days in Ctg

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 03:16 pm

Related News

Covid-19: Daily infection rate tops 27% in just 21 days in Ctg

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 03:16 pm
Photo/TBS
Photo/TBS

A total of 550 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Chattogram during the last 24 hours.

The findings were published after testing 1,983 samples in the district's 11 Covid-19 dedicated labs till 8am on Sunday. 

The daily infection rate for the past 24 hours stood at 27.74% – a figure 27.14% higher than what was recorded 21 days ago.

On 26 December, 2021, only seven people were diagnosed with the deadly virus against the 1,335 samples tested with a test positivity rate of 0.60%.

With no new deaths recorded during this period, the total toll of fatalities now stands steady at 1,335.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases detected in the district so far stands at 104,977.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Dr Abdur Rab Masum of Chattogram General Hospital said, "The number of patients here is on the rise due to the frequent public gatherings such as political rallies, meetings, weddings, waz mahfils, and fairs." 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Chattogram / COVID-19 / Coronavirus Pandemic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

2h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

2h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

3h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

37m | Videos
Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

19h | Videos
Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

Shakrain: A festival of Kites and Fireworks

23h | Videos
Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

Rajshahi’s mango flavor ‘rashogolla’ becoming popular among sweet lovers

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike