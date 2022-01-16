Covid-19: Daily infection rate tops 27% in just 21 days in Ctg

A total of 550 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Chattogram during the last 24 hours.

The findings were published after testing 1,983 samples in the district's 11 Covid-19 dedicated labs till 8am on Sunday.

The daily infection rate for the past 24 hours stood at 27.74% – a figure 27.14% higher than what was recorded 21 days ago.

On 26 December, 2021, only seven people were diagnosed with the deadly virus against the 1,335 samples tested with a test positivity rate of 0.60%.

With no new deaths recorded during this period, the total toll of fatalities now stands steady at 1,335.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases detected in the district so far stands at 104,977.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Dr Abdur Rab Masum of Chattogram General Hospital said, "The number of patients here is on the rise due to the frequent public gatherings such as political rallies, meetings, weddings, waz mahfils, and fairs."

