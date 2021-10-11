Covid-19: Daily infection rate drops below 1% in Chattogram; first time in over 15 months

The single-day Covid-19 test positivity rate in Chattogram dropped below 1% for the first time in over 15 months.

The development came as health authorities reported an infection rate of 0.63% in the past 24 hours till Monday morning.

At least 1,719 samples were tested during this period. Of them, only 11 came positive with zero casualties, said a report from the Chattogram Civil Surgeon's Office.

Among the newly detected patients, eight are from Chattogram city and three from different upazilas of the district,

As per official data, the fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed 1,311 lives and infected 120,025 in the district.