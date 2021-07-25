Covid-19 claims lives of 8,890 healthcare workers

A total of 8,890 frontline healthcare staff, including 3,058 doctors have died of coronavirus so far across the country.

Of them, 2,175 are nurses and the rest others are from various posts related to health, according to a press release issued by Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) on Sunday.

As of 20 July, a total of 169 doctors died of coronavirus across the country.

On 15 April, 2020, Dr Md Moyeen Uddin Ahmed, the first doctor of the country from Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, tested positive for Covid-19 and died at Kurmitola General Hospital in the capital. He was an assistant professor of the medicine department of the medical college.