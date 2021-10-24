Covid-19 claims 9 more lives in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported nine more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

Besides, 275 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate stands at 1.49 % as the health officials tested 18,485 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported nine deaths and 278 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,823 and the case tally climbed to 15,67,692 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, six died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and one died in Sylhet division.

Also, 386 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.68% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,817 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,006 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.