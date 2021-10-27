Covid-19 claims 7 more lives in 24hrs

Infograph: TBS

Bangladesh reported seven more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Besides, 306 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.53% after 19,951 samples were tested across 833 labs in the country.

Bangladesh reported six casualties and 276 cases on Tuesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,841 and the case tally increased to 15,68,563 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka, one each in Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions, and two died in Khulna division.

Also, 288 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.70% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,823 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,014 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.