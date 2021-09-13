Covid-19 claims 41 more lives, infects 1,953 more

Bangladesh reported 41 more deaths from Covid in the last 24 hours till Monday 8am.

Meanwhile, 1,953 more people tested positive for the virus duirng the same period.

The positivity rate also hovered at 7% for the third day in a row as the health officials recorded 7.69% infection in the last 24 hours.

Bangladesh reported 51 deaths and 1,871 infections in the previous day.

As of Monday, Covid-19 has killed 26,972 people and 15,32,366 were infected in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 14 each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, six in Khulna, three in Rajshahi, two in Mymensingh and one each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 4,112 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 96.77% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,383 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,589 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.