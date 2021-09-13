Covid-19 claims 41 more lives, infects 1,953 more

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 07:15 pm

Related News

Covid-19 claims 41 more lives, infects 1,953 more

The positivity rate hovered at 7% for the third day in a row

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 07:15 pm

Bangladesh reported 41 more deaths from Covid in the last 24 hours till Monday 8am. 

Meanwhile, 1,953 more people tested positive for the virus duirng the same period. 

The positivity rate also hovered at 7% for the third day in a row as the health officials recorded 7.69% infection in the last 24 hours. 

Bangladesh reported 51 deaths and 1,871 infections in the previous day. 

As of Monday, Covid-19 has killed 26,972 people and 15,32,366 were infected in the country. 

Among the deaths reported today, 14 each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, six in Khulna, three in Rajshahi, two in Mymensingh and one each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions. 

Also, 4,112 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 96.77% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,383 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,589 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues