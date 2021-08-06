Covid-19 claims 248 more lives

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

The country has been witnessing a steady decline in the current positivity rate

Amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 deaths, Bangladesh reported 248 more casualties from the virus in 24 hours until Friday 8am, crossing the 22,000-mark in total deaths.

The country has been reporting over 200 daily deaths for the last 13 days with the highest ever 264 casualties were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases witnessed a slight dip as 12,606 people, down from 12,744 a day ago, tested positive for the virus in the 24 hours period. 

With the decline in infections, the positivity rate has also been recording a steady decline over the week with a 26.25% positivity rate was reported during the same period.

Since the outbreak last year, so far 22,150 people have died of the virus and 13,35,260 have been infected in the country. 

Among the total deaths, 138 were male and 110 female, according to the health directorate.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram division has outnumbered Dhaka in terms of daily deaths as it has been witnessing a continuous rise in deaths over the last few days. 

In the preceding 24 hours, Chattogram reported 75 deaths followed by 69 in Dhaka, 36 in Khulna, 20 in Barishal, 16 each in Sylhet and Rajshahi, and eight each in Ranpur and Mymensingh divisions.

Meanwhile, 15,494 patients recovered from the virus, pushing up the rate at 87.81% in the country. 

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

