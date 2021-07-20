200 or more Covid deaths recorded in 11 days of July

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2021, 06:05 pm

With today's figures, Bangladesh reported 200 or more deaths from Covid-19 for 11 days since 7 July

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

On the first day of the three-day Eid vacation, Bangladesh reported 200 single-day deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until Tuesday 8am.

With today's figures, Bangladesh has reported 200 or more deaths from Covid-19 in 11 days in July already.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases dipped to 11,579, from 13,321 in the previous day, as the health officials tested 39,510 samples across the country. 

With the latest figures, the total death toll increased to 18,325 and the case tally climbed to 11,28,889, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.  

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 29.31% and the death rate at 1.62%. 

After hovering between 60 and 70 over the last two weeks, the single day deaths from Covid-19 dropped to 51 in Dhaka division in the preceding 24 hours. 

Moreover, 50 people died in Khulna, 49 in Chattogram, 12 each in Rajshahi and Rangpur, 11 in Sylhet, eight in Mymensingh and seven people died in Barishal division. 

Also, 9,997 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 84.27% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

