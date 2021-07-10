Covid-19 deaths, infections decline in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 06:47 pm

Covid-19 deaths, infections decline in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 185 new deaths and 8,772 new cases in the last 24 hours until Saturday 8am

Bangladesh on Saturday witnessed a decline in both the numbers of daily deaths and infections with 185 more casualties and 8,772 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours until 8am.

The country yesterday reported its highest ever 212 deaths from Covid-19 and the daily cases were over 11,000. Besides, the country surpassed the one million mark of Covid-19 cases, and the total death toll crossed the 16,000-mark on Friday. 

With today's additions, the death toll reached 16,189 and the case tally increased to 10,09,315 in the country.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate was recorded at 31.46% and the fatality rate was 1.60%, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services.

Although the overall death toll had dropped slightly in the previous 24 hours, the number of daily casualties was still high in Dhaka. Seventy more people died of the virus in the capital during the 24 hours period.

The number of daily casualties was also alarming in the bordering Khulna division where some 51 people succumbed to the virus today. 

Moreover, 20 more people died in the Chattogram division, 13 in Rajshahi, 11 in Ranpur, 10 in Barishal, seven in Sylhet, and three died in Mymensingh division.

The country tested 27,884 samples in the preceding 24 hours in 613 labs.

Also, 5,755 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 86.01% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

