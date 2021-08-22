Covid-19 claims 139 more lives

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 05:53 pm

Covid-19 claims 139 more lives

The health officials also recorded 4,804 daily cases

TBS Report
22 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 05:53 pm

Bangladesh reported 139 more deahts from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Sunday 8am.

This is for the 10th consecutive day that the country saw below 200 daily deaths. 

Meanwhile, the health officials recorded 4,804 daily cases during the 24 hours period after testing 31,689 samples across the country.

With the declining trend in infections, the positivity rate dropped to 15.16% in the country. 

The death rate was recorded at 1.73%. 

As of Sunday, the country saw 25,282 deaths from Covid-19 and 14,61,998 cases. 

Of the deceased reported in the preceding 24 hours, 38 died in Dhaka division, 31 in Chattogram, 17 in Khulna, 15 in Rajshahi, 12 in Sylhet, 10 in Mymensingh, and eight each died in Rangpur and Barishal divisions.

Among the latest victims, 72 were men, and 67 were women. Of the victims, 135 died in different hospitals across the country while four at home. 

Also, 8,453 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 93.29% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 16,537 of the total deceased across the country were men and 8,745 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

