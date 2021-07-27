Covid-19: Chattogram logs daily highest infection; 21 die at RMCH

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) has reported twenty-one more deaths at its Covid-19 unit in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, while Chattogram recorded the single-day highest coronavirus infections in the district.

In Chattogram, a total of 1,310 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after 3,389 samples were tested at 10 centres during the same period.

Meanwhile, eighteen died and the infection rate in the district stood at 38.65%.

"The overall pandemic situation in the district is worrisome as the rate of Covid-19 infection has increased along with the number of infections," said Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, adding, "53 people in Chattogram have died from the deadly virus in the last five days."

On the other hand, ten of the twenty-one deceased at RMCH were coronavirus positive and eleven others had Covid-19 symptoms.

Among the deceased, seven hailed from Rajshahi, five from Pabna, four from Naogaon, three from Natore, one each from Chapainawabganj and Jhenaidah.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani said the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 399 against 513 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 55 patients in the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus infection rate in the district currently stands at 22.52%.

All these people have died between Monday 8am and Tuesday 8am.