Covid-19 cases speedily cross 30,800 in Rangpur division

The number of Covid-19 cases has speedily crossed the 30,800 mark in Rangpur division where the daily positivity rate continues rising during the last one and a half months.



Health officials said the number of Covid-19 cases rapidly climbed to 30,857 as 744 new patients were reported after testing 2,619 collected samples at the positivity rate of 28.41 percent on Wednesday in the division.



"A total of 11,265 positive cases, the highest number in a month from June 7 last since the outbreak of the pandemic, were reported in Rangpur division," Focal Person of the Covid-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr ZA Siddiqui.



The district-wise break up of total 30,857 patients now stands at 6,832 in Rangpur, 1,378 in Panchagarh, 2,218 in Nilphamari, 1,741 in Lalmonirhat, 2,116 in Kurigram, 4.235 in Thakurgaon, 9,874 in Dinajpur and 2,463 in Gaibandha of the division.



Meanwhile, six more patients from Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Dinajpur died during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am today raising the number of casualties to 612 in the division.



"Some 196 Covid-19 patients, the highest number in a month from June 6 last since the beginning of the pandemic, died in Rangpur division," said Focal Person of the Covid-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr ZA Siddiqui.



The district-wise break up of the 612 fatalities stands at 123 in Rangpur, 214 in Dinajpur, 109 in Thakurgaon, 42 in Nilphamari, 30 in Kurigram, 28 in Panchagarh, 29 in Gaibandha and 37 in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.



The average casualty rate currently stands at 1.98 percent in the division.



Acting Divisional Director (Health) Dr Abu Md Zakirul Islam said a total of 1,69,535 collected samples were tested till Wednesday, and of them, 30,857 were found Covid-19 positive with an average positivity rate of 18.20 percent in the division.



Meanwhile, the total number of healed Covid-19 patients reached 22,224 with recovery of 480 more infected patients on Wednesday in the division where the average recovery rate currently stands at 72.02 percent.



"The average recovery rate of Covid-19 infected patients was 97.55 percent four months ago on March 9 last in the division where the same sharply dropped by 25.53 percent during the period to 72.02 percent on Monday," Dr Islam said.



The 22,224 recovered patients include 5,342 of Rangpur, 883 of Panchagarh, 1,760 of Nilphamari, 1,258 of Lalmonirhat, 1,394 of Kurigram, 2,665 of Thakurgaon, 7,019 of Dinajpur and 1,903 of Gaibandha districts in the division.



Among the 30,857 infected patients, 599 are undergoing treatments at isolation units, including 35 critical patients at ICU beds and 11 at High Dependency Unit beds, after recovery of 22,224 patients and 612 deaths while 7,829 are remaining in home isolation.



"Meanwhile, the number of citizens who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine rose to 6,04,188, and among them, 3,89,354 got the second dose of the jab till Wednesday in the division," Dr Islam added.



Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnobi Lyzu urged all to abide by the health directives and remain at homes to contain further spread of the Covid-19 virus.