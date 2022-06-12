Covid-19 cases, positivity rate on the rise

Covid-19 cases, positivity rate on the rise

The country saw a sharp rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday, the infections crossing 100 during the period after 67 days. 

Apart from the 109 fresh infections, the positivity rate surged 2.06% during the same period after 5,280 samples were tested across the country, which was the highest in the last 84 days.

Earlier, on 7 March, the positivity rate was reported at 2.23%. Then the Positivity rate came down below 2%. 

The country saw no death from the virus in more than two weeks. 

A day ago on Saturday, the country reported 71 new cases and the positivity rate was 1.14% after testing 6,225 samples. 

Meanwhile, 91 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.50%, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its routine daily statement.

So far, 29,131 people have died and 19,54,115 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

