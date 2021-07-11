Covid-19: Barely midday, already over 150 deaths reported

More than 150 people across the country have died from Covid-19 till midday today amid the ongoing national lockdown.

According to media reports, twenty-one of the most vulnerable districts have reported 166 deaths till filing of this report.

They died between Saturday morning and mid-Sunday while undergoing treatment at intensive care units (ICUs) and Covid-19 units of different hospitals all over the country.

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) reported nineteen deaths in the last 24 hours, where the number of patients admitted currently stands at 518 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in the district was 10.63%

The second highest death toll was recorded in Kushtia General Hospital. Seventeen people, including thirteen confirmed Covid-19 patients and four with symptoms, died with the positivity rate in the district currently at 29.88%.

In Bagura, sixteen people have reportedly died in the corresponding period.

Moreover, three districts -- Khulna, Chattogram and Mymensingh -- have all reported fourteen deaths each linked to the coronavirus infection.

The deadly virus has also killed eleven in Faridpur and eight people each in Barishal and Chuadanga districts.

Besides, seven died from Covid-19 in Narail, six each in Jashore and Tangail, and five each in Satkhira and Meherpur districts.

In addition to that, four died in Magura, three each in Noakhali and Jhenaidah, two each in Bagerhat and Thakurgaon, and one each in Panchagarh and Kurigram district.

Amid the surging Covid-19 death toll, the country on Saturday witnessed a decline in both the numbers of daily deaths and infections with 185 more casualties and 8,772 new cases. Although, a day before Bangladesh reported its highest ever 212 deaths from Covid-19 and the daily cases were over 11,000.

Meanwhile, despite government efforts, Dhaka is re-emerging as a hotspot for the deadly virus.

On 10 July, the country surpassed the one million mark of Covid-19 cases, and the total death toll crossed the 16,000-mark.