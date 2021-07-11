Covid-19: Barely midday, already over 150 deaths reported

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 July, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 03:01 pm

Related News

Covid-19: Barely midday, already over 150 deaths reported

According to media reports, twenty-one of the most vulnerable districts have reported 166 deaths till filing of this report

TBS Report 
11 July, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 03:01 pm
Covid-19: Barely midday, already over 150 deaths reported

More than 150 people across the country have died from Covid-19 till midday today amid the ongoing national lockdown.

According to media reports, twenty-one of the most vulnerable districts have reported 166 deaths till filing of this report.

They died between Saturday morning and mid-Sunday while undergoing treatment at intensive care units (ICUs) and Covid-19 units of different hospitals all over the country.

Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) reported nineteen deaths in the last 24 hours, where the number of patients admitted currently stands at 518 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds.

Meanwhile, the infection rate in the district was 10.63%

The second highest death toll was recorded in Kushtia General Hospital. Seventeen people, including thirteen confirmed Covid-19 patients and four with symptoms, died with the positivity rate in the district currently at 29.88%.

In Bagura, sixteen people have reportedly died in the corresponding period.

Moreover, three districts -- Khulna, Chattogram and Mymensingh -- have all reported fourteen deaths each linked to the coronavirus infection.  

The deadly virus has also killed eleven in Faridpur and eight people each in Barishal and Chuadanga districts.

Besides, seven died from Covid-19 in Narail, six each in Jashore and Tangail, and five each in Satkhira and Meherpur districts.

In addition to that, four died in Magura, three each in Noakhali and Jhenaidah, two each in Bagerhat and Thakurgaon, and one each in Panchagarh and Kurigram district.

Amid the surging Covid-19 death toll, the country on Saturday witnessed a decline in both the numbers of daily deaths and infections with 185 more casualties and 8,772 new cases. Although, a day before Bangladesh reported its highest ever 212 deaths from Covid-19 and the daily cases were over 11,000.

Meanwhile, despite government efforts, Dhaka is re-emerging as a hotspot for the deadly virus.

On 10 July, the country surpassed the one million mark of Covid-19 cases, and the total death toll crossed the 16,000-mark.

Top News

COVID-19 / Covid-19 Deaths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

19h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion