Covid-19 in Bangladesh: US hands over oxygen, emergency medical supplies 

The United States has donated emergency COVID-19 medical supplies to Bangladesh to fight the COVID-19 and meet the health needs of the people.

The aid came through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), said a press release.



The US delivery is worth nearly $3 million and includes personal protective equipment (PPE), laboratory equipment, oxygen cylinders, and medicines.

The government will distribute the supplies and medicines to the health facilities in the border regions where crisis intensified amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Today's handover of COVID-19 supplies and medicines is one of the many examples of our successful and unique partnership as we find our way through the crisis together," said US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Earl Miller.

Miller officially handed over the commodities to Lokman Hossain Miah, Secretary of Health Services Division of Health and Family Welfare Ministry and Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) during the event.

The event was organised by DGHS with the support from USAID's MaMoni Maternal and Newborn Care Strengthening Project: Emergency Response to COVID-19 Pandemic implemented and Save the Children in Bangladesh.

Among others, Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, additional director general (Planning and Development); Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (Administration); Dr Md Nazmul Islam director (Disease Control); Dr Md Shamsul Haque, line director (MNC & AH); Kazi Zebunnessa, additional secretary of Health Services Division; Dr Md Robed Amin, line director (NCDC) were present during the event.

The United States has worked closely with Bangladesh since the beginning of the pandemic to strengthen the government's response to prevent and respond to COVID-19.

US has contributed more than $84 million to date in development and humanitarian assistance from USAID since March 2020, the US Department of Defense, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the US Department of State.



The United States has also provided 100 state-of-the-art ventilators and gas analyzers to help Bangladesh to produce its own ventilators, as well as tens of thousands of pieces of locally produced PPE including KN95 surgical masks, face shields, HAZMAT suits, full body gowns, medical-grade hand sanitizer, surgical gloves, and medical goggles to treatment facilities, law enforcement authorities, first responders, and customs inspectors.

US support also includes mentoring and training for thousands of doctors and other frontline workers to improve the care given to COVID-19 patients across Bangladesh.



This support builds on the more than $1 billion in health assistance USA has provided to Bangladesh over the past 20 years and underscores the long-term commitment of the United States of America to ensuring access to quality, lifesaving health services for the people of Bangladesh.