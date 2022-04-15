Covid-19: Bangladesh sees another deathless day

The country reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours registering 13 deathless days in April.

Meanwhile, 27 people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate was recorded at .64% after testing 4,193 samples across the country.

With two deaths in April, the death toll is 29,124 in the country, while the case tally is 19,52,224.

Also, 180 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours period recording the recovery rate at 96.83%.

Bangladesh reported its firs case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.