Covid-19: Bangladesh sees another deathless day

For the second day in a row, the country reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

With eight deathless days, a total of six deaths were reported in the last 11 days.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate went up to 1.03% with 102 people diagnosed positive for the virus during the same period.

Ninety-two people tested positive for the virus the day before.

The latest figures took the country's case tally to 19,51,174 while the death toll remained unchanged at 29,118.

Also, 1,268 Covid patients were cured during the 24-hour period with the recovery rate registered at 96.15%.

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.