Covid-19: Bangladesh reports another deathless day

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported zero death from Covid-19 again in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday. 

Thirty-one people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of .58%. 

The case tally now stands at 19,52,162 and the death toll at 29,124. 

Also, 274 Covid patients were cured during the 24 hours with the recovery rate registered at 96.81%.

Twenty-two tested positive for the virus the day before.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.
 

