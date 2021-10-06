Bangladesh reports 21 new Covid deaths, 703 cases

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 October, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 09:26 pm

The positivity rate for the virus stood at 2.88%

Bangladesh reported 21 new deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

During the same period, 703 new cases were found after testing 24,376 samples across the country. 

According to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the positivity rate for the virus on the day stood at 2.88%. 

On the previous day, the infection rate was 2.7% – the lowest in seven months. 

Since 20 September, the country has been reporting a positivity rate below 5%.

 

"If the positivity rate remains below 5% for two consecutive weeks, then the situation could be considered under control," Professor Nazrul Islam, a noted virologist, told The Business Standard. 

"In that consideration, the country's Covid situation is now under control. Though the Covid situation has improved, people should maintain health guidelines and wear masks."

So far the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 27,635 people in Bangladesh and the number of cases has risen to 15,60,155.

Among the deaths reported on Tuesday, eight each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, two each in Khulna and Rangpur, and one died in the Sylhet division.  

Besides, 817 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.50% recovery rate.

Comments

