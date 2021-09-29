Covid-19: Bangladesh records lowest of 17 deaths in 7 months

Covid-19: Bangladesh records lowest of 17 deaths in 7 months

Earlier on 18 March this year, the country had recorded 16 deaths in a day

Bangladesh registered 17 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, which was the lowest in seven months. 

Earlier on 18 March this year, the country had recorded 16 deaths in a day. 

With the latest count, the death toll from Covid-19 reached 27,487 in the country.

 

Among the deaths reported yesterday, 12 died in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram and one each in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions. 

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,645 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,842 were women.

Meanwhile, some 1,178 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infected to 1,555,051, reads a press release from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

In that period, health officials tested 28,599 samples across the country in 821 labs.

The country's daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.12%, maintaining less than 5% for nine days in a row.

The death rate remained static at 1.77% for a week.

Also, 1,086 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, registering a 97.42% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

