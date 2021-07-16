Covid-19: Bangladesh records 187 more deaths amid relaxed lockdown 

Bangladesh registered 187 more Covid-19 related fatalities and 12,148 new cases in the past 24 hours until Friday morning when the movement curbs has been eased for eight days centring the Eid until 23 July.

The daily death toll slightly fell on Friday after remaining above the 200-mark for the fifth consecutive days ending yesterday. 

The positivity rate of the deadly disease witnessed an upward trend rising to 28.96% from 27.23% a day ago while the total caseload reached to 10,83,922.

The total positivity rate now stands at 15.08% as the death rate remains unchanged at 1.61%. The death toll reached 17,465 in the country.

July has already broken the record of monthly fatality count in the deadliest April this year. 

Public health experts said the fatality counts are less likely to calm down now, rather the Eid-centric movements with the eased movement curbs may push up the death curve.

