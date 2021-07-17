Covid-19: Another grim record set as Dhaka sees 82 deaths in a day

Dhaka today saw a record high of 82 deaths from Covid-19 in 24hrs this year.

The deaths come at a time when the government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions due to the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha.

Today, the capital has been grappling to deal with the worsening Covid-19 situation.

In April, Dhaka division recorded the previous high of 71 deaths in a day.

The capital also registered 4,480 new cases after testing 15,202 samples in the last 24 hours until Saturday morning.

Bangladesh today recorded a surge in deaths from Covid-19 as 204 more people died of the virus. However, the number of daily cases declined significantly dipping to 8,489 from 12,148 a day ago.

July has already been marked as the cruellest month ever in terms of nationwide Covid-19 casualties.