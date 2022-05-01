Covid-19: Another deathless day

Bangladesh reported zero death and 25 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The positivity rate was recorded at .95% during the same period testing 2,643 samples across the country.

So far 29,127 people have died and 19,52,716 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak in Bangladesh.

Also, 293 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.08%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.