Covid-19: Another deathless day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 04:28 pm

Related News

Covid-19: Another deathless day

TBS Report
01 May, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 04:28 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Bangladesh reported zero death and 25 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

The positivity rate was recorded at .95% during the same period testing 2,643 samples across the country. 

So far 29,127 people have died and 19,52,716 tested positive for the virus since the outbreak in Bangladesh. 

Also, 293 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 97.08%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

3h | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4h | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

6h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Amour: Socks that speak of quality

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

Promo: Spotlight with Sharier

6h | Videos
Aloe vera for skin and hair care

Aloe vera for skin and hair care

6h | Videos
What could be the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What could be the outcome of the Russia-Ukraine war?

6h | Videos
What you need to know about revenue

What you need to know about revenue

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours